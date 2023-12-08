Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dauntless has returned to its home port after its crew seized more than £200m of drugs during a hurricane season deployment to the Caribbean.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Type 45 destroyer intercepted smugglers on four occasions, helping seize more than 2,000kg of cocaine during a 28,000-nautical mile mission. The warship returned to its home base of Portsmouth on Friday having completed its mission to the British Overseas Territories.

READ NOW: Man arrested over assault

As well as the drug raids, sailors from the warship helped clear plastic waste from a turtle nesting site on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Defence handout photo of HMS Dauntless. Pic: LPhot Stuart Dickson/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Ben Dorrington, Dauntless’s commanding officer, said: “I am immensely proud of what HMS Dauntless has achieved during this deployment, the first destroyer to complete this task since Dauntless was last in the Caribbean in 2012. Our team have worked tirelessly over the last 195 days away across a range of tasks.”

Dauntless’s deployment was the first following the Power Improvement Programme (PIP) engine upgrade of the Type 45 fleet which had suffered power failures leading to some of the class being taken out of service for long periods.

Deputy weapon engineering officer Lieutenant Harry Jukes said: “The additional resilience provided by the third diesel generator gives us increased redundancy in the ship’s electricity supply, meaning more availability of sensors to command capable of tracking contacts in excess of 200 miles.”