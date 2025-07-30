With the city’s rich history, and connections to the Royal Navy and the armed forces, sites can be found across a wide area. Many date back as far as the 18th century.

Some of these sites welcome visitors and tourists throughout the year, soaking in all of their wonderful stories. Many are being transformed for modern uses after being abandoned in guises which cast a dark shadow on their illustrious backstories.

Unfortunately, some of these locations have been left in a dilapidated state, placed on the Historic England “at risk” register. A statement on its website said: “Assessing sites for Heritage at Risk (HAR) helps us understand the overall state of England's historic sites. The process identifies sites that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

“Every year Historic England updates the Heritage at Risk Register . The end result is a dynamic picture of the sites most at risk and most in need of safeguarding for the future.”

Here are 17 sites from the Portsmouth area, many of them being scheduled monuments.

1 . Royal Navy Rum Store The old Royal Navy Rum Store at Victoria Quay in Weevil Lane, Gosport, used to be a major storage hub for sailors storing goods for long deployments. The 150-year-old Grade II listed building is currently being renovated. | Sarah Standing (140225-9459) Photo Sales

2 . Fort Blockhouse Fort Blockhouse in Gosport is thought to be the UK's oldest fortification, with surviving elements dating back to the 18th century. The Ministry of Defence is currently trying to sell the site, with hopes of it being transformed into an area for houses and businesses. | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial Photo Sales

3 . Fraser Range Fraser Range was a gunnery training range used to prepare Royal Navy sailors for deployments. It became an Admiralty Research Establishment. Plans have been approved to transform the gunnery into 134 new homes. | Shaun Roster Photo Sales