A decision to rename nuclear-powered submarine HMS Agincourt is “woke nonsense”, a former defence secretary said.

The Astute-class attack submarine, which is still under construction, was due to be named in honour of Henry V’s 1415 victory over the French. But the vessel will now be called HMS Achilles, a famous name in Royal Navy history.

Amid speculation the change was prompted to avoid offending the French, former defence secretary Grant Shapps - who lost his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour’s Andrew Lewin in the 2024 General Election - said: “Renaming the HMS Agincourt is nothing short of sacrilege.

“This submarine carries a name that honours a defining moment in British history. Under Labour, woke nonsense is being put ahead of tradition and our armed forces’ proud heritage.”

Former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace told Times Radio the French would not have been offended by the name. He said: “We’re very close to the French. The French are one of our strongest allies. They don’t get put off by names like that. I mean, that shows a very pathetic grasp of foreign policy and relationships.”

He added that the French “celebrate their successes” but “also know in their history they didn’t have all the successes”. “So, if that is the actual reason it’s been renamed, then I would be concerned that it shows we’re focusing on superficial nonsense rather than rebuilding our defence,” he said.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought. The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called Achilles, a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries. Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War. The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King.”