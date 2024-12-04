The decision to permanently retire two Royal Navy landing platforms has come under fire in parliament.

HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark are both due to be decommissioned following an announcement on November 20. Defence secretary John Healey said the two former flagships were “mothballed” by previous ministers but were "superficially kept on the books” at a cost of £9m a year.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, Conservative, questioned the impact cutting the landing platform docks would have on the Royal Marines and their capability in a parliamentary written question. Maria Eagle, Labour minister for defence procurement, said the decommissioning of the Albion-class assault ships would have no impact on the operational programmes of the Royal Marines, who will continue to be deployed globally.

She added: “Both are currently held at lower readiness having not been to sea since 2023 and 2017 respectively. On current planning, neither was due to go to sea again before their planned out of service dates of 2033 and 2034.

“The Royal Marines are supported by the three Bay Class Landing Ship Dock (Auxiliary)s and RFA ARGUS, which also provides aviation support and acts as a hospital ship. These ships will continue to support amphibious capability until they are succeeded by planned Multi Role Support Ships.”

Mr Healey, Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, previously said all the capabilities being cut from the forces - which includes the Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland - will save £150m over the next two years and up to £500m over the next five years. He added that all the decisions were approved by high-ranking military officials.

The defence cuts were addressed by the Strategic Defence Review panel at a select committee meeting yesterday (December 3). The review promises to overhaul the country’s defence strategy at home and abroad, while boosting the industry. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen said: “The defence secretary and the ministers are keeping us informed all the time of what they’re doing. They’re trying to not make decisions that would pre-empt the outcome of the review, but they’ve got to continue to run the department as it stands at the moment.

“This is a strategic defence review, so we’re looking forward, but at the same time, the ministers are determined that they won’t pre-empt our conclusions by taking decisions. In the meantime, they’ve got to take decisions about equipment that isn’t necessary, that is redundant, more expensive to maintain than prolong, and we expect that to take place.”