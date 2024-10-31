A new commanding officer who’s “relishing” a new challenge has been assigned to a Royal Navy patrol boat which was recently deployed on key exercises.

Lieutenant Giles Gray has taken up the mantle with former Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Jack Patterson, making way. An announcement was made on October 14, with the P2000 vessel previously taking part in Baltic Sea exercises.

A new commanding officer has taken the helm of the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Archer. From left: former CO Lt Jack Patterson and new CO Lt Giles Gray. | Royal Navy

Lt Gray said he previously served aboard Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel HMS Severn before taking up the role, something he said he’s looking forward to despite being challenging. He told The News: “The hands-on experience of Command is something every naval officer relishes, and I feel extremely privileged to have been given the opportunity.

“I aspire to a long career in the Royal Navy and this is the first step on an extremely exciting ladder. HMS Archer will conduct tasking in Edinburgh conducting Navigation Training with NATO allies, along with exercises with local authorities in Scotland and the North East on return to base port and Hartlepool.”

Previous Commanding Officer Lt Patterson will now be completing a Fleet Navigating Officer Course before assuming a staff role at Nato HQ. He joined the Royal Navy in September 2018 as a Warfare Officer. After completing young officer training aboard HMS Defender and HMS Queen Elizabeth, he undertook specialist training on HMS Tamar and HMS Tyne. He was also deployed on HMS Bangor in the Middle East as part of Operation Kipion.

Lt Patterson said he immensely enjoyed the leadership role he held for the past 18 months, with him and the ship’s company learning a lot. He added: “Having command at a relatively junior level has been an absolute privilege, and one in which I’ve learned a lot about leadership, planning, ship-handling, teambuilding and plenty more.” The Edinburgh native added that it was a unique experience to be in charge of a small team and be asked to carry out a wide range of tasking in different areas.”

HMS Archer has recently been deployed to the Baltic to work alongside Scandinavian forces. | Royal Navy

“Over the last 18 months we’ve had operations and port visits throughout the UK, Norway, France and almost every country of the Baltic, flying the flag for the Royal Navy and the Squadron in those sorts of places which can’t be reached by larger ships,” he said, “and for whom port visits are much rarer. Transporting the UK Ambassador to Sweden to visit a UK War Cemetery on the tiny Swedish island of Hanö springs to mind on this front.

“I’ve had a brilliant Ship’s Company to work with. I’m sad to leave this behind but I’m excited for what comes in the future. It’s a very exciting time for the Squadron, and the perfect time for Lt Gray to be taking Command in.”

The Coastal Forces Squadron is being tasked with more operational tasking, a change from its usual training role. P2000 patrol boats have been asked to participate in exercises in the High North with Norwegian Coastal Commando Forces, and on other operations in the Baltic.