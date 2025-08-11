A former Royal Navy flagship will soon be under the command of Brazil after being sold, report says.

According to the South American news outlet Poder Naval, the Brazilian Navy will be travelling to the UK to assume command of HMS Bulwark. The Landing Platform Dock, alongside her sister ship HMS Albion, were decommissioned in November last year after being deemed as unseaworthy.

HMS Bulwark is expected to be taken over by the Brazilian Navy soon after being sold, reports said. | MoD Crown Copyright

“The Brazilian Navy has already selected the crew to take over the Albion-class amphibious assault ship, currently in the process of being transferred from the British Royal Navy,” the Brazilian publication said. “In September of this year, the military will travel to the United Kingdom—specifically to Plymouth—to take over the ship and begin its transition to the Brazilian Navy.”

A statement of intent was signed between both countries in May. South America sailors are expected to oversee HMS Bulwark’s maintenance period, Poder said, with a training programme due to be carried out before the ship joins the fleet. The news outlet said the Landing Platform Dock will sail to Brazil in October 2026.

The ship has the capability to carry hundreds of marines and vehicles, as well as landing craft and heavy-duty helicopters. HMS Bulwark is designed for amphibious operations will be tasked with responding to natural disasters and humanitarian missions. She is expected to join fellow former Royal Navy ship HMS Ocean. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been approached for comment.

Confirming the sale in a parliamentary written question, minister for defence procurement Maria Eagle said: “On a recent visit to Brazil, at the Latin American Aerospace and Defence Expo, I witnessed the signing of a Statement of Intent (SOI) between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the UK Ministry of Defence. This concerned cooperation and assistance in relation to the acquisition of HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.

“This is a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with Brazil and enables discussions regarding the possible sale of the vessels to the Brazilian Navy. I am unable to provide further information due to commercial sensitivities.”