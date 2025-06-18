A highly-anticipated Open Day at a Royal Navy base is drawing ever closer.

HMS Collingwood in Fareham is opening its doors to the public on June 28 - hosting a wide range of family fun events. The centrepiece is the annual Field Gun Competition, sponsored by the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

The HMS Collingwood open day is drawing near, with crews carrying out public training drills ahead of the Field Gun competition. | Keith Woodland

Interactive hands-on activities and other attractions will allow visitors to see what life is like in the Royal Navy and experience what it’s like to be in the force first hand. training and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour on a fascinating Warship Bridge Simulator.

Personnel at the naval base were pushing themselves to their limits today while preparing for the Field Gun Competition. HMS Collingwood’s Field Gun Crew completed a public demonstration today, and are hoping to be get their hands on the highly-desired Brickwoods Trophy. Intense training began in May, with next week being their final block of drills before the competition.

Vice Captain, Leading Hand Karl Routledge, said: “The crew put in an exemplary effort in today’s run, especially in this heat, I am proud of what we have managed to accomplish. With only another week left till the competition I have no doubt that we will perfect these drills and will put in some fantastic runs come next Friday and Saturday.”

PO Tappe | Keith Woodland

The event will yet again see a range of crews from across the UK and beyond compete. Petty Officer Taane Tapp, from the Royal New Zealand Navy, is among those representing HMS Collingwood. PO Tapp, who lives in Gosport with his wife Belinda and two children, said “I am honoured to be part of the HMS Collingwood Field Gun Crew this year.”

This year, there will be a new special attraction in the main arena when Mobile Bike Events will impress visitors with their BMX displays. There will also be a military village, lots of fairground rides, a petting zoo, inflatable attractions, and much more. Gates open at 9.30am and once the entrance fee is paid all entertainment and attractions are then free of charge, including the fairground rides.

Tickets can be booked here; family tickets £39; adults £17; children over three £9.