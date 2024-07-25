Royal Navy: HMS Dauntless scheduled to leave Portsmouth after "engineering issues" block last departure - when
HMS Dauntless is due to leave HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon, according to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements. The Type 45 destroyer is listed to leave the North Corner Jetty (East) at 4.45pm and be joined by a tug escort.
Timings may change, as the listing is marked with “Movement To Be Confirmed” (MTBC). HMS Dauntless’ planned sailing at 3pm yesterday afternoon was postponed at the last minute - with the entry being scrubbed from the KHM shipping movements.
One source told The News that this was due to “engineering issues”, with another stating mechanical cranes were seen aboard the Daring-class vessel that morning. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments.
“The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.” Yesterday’s sailings for HMS Richmond and HMS Severn took place as planned, with well-wishers watching the ships at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.
HMS Dauntless returned to Portsmouth from deployment in 2023, after operating in the Caribbean for several months during hurricane season - successfully seizing millions of pounds worth of cocaine and other narcotics from smugglers.
