A provisional departure date has been set for a Royal Navy warship after her previous sailing from Portsmouth was cancelled.

HMS Dauntless is due to leave HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon, according to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements. The Type 45 destroyer is listed to leave the North Corner Jetty (East) at 4.45pm and be joined by a tug escort.

Timings may change, as the listing is marked with “Movement To Be Confirmed” (MTBC). HMS Dauntless’ planned sailing at 3pm yesterday afternoon was postponed at the last minute - with the entry being scrubbed from the KHM shipping movements.

HMS Dauntless has been marked to sail from Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon on the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements - though this is subject to change. A previous departure was cancelled at the last minute, with sources saying the ship was plagued with “engineering issues”. | Alex Shute

One source told The News that this was due to “engineering issues”, with another stating mechanical cranes were seen aboard the Daring-class vessel that morning. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments.

“The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.” Yesterday’s sailings for HMS Richmond and HMS Severn took place as planned, with well-wishers watching the ships at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.