A Royal Navy destroyer shot down several aircraft while dealing with a "sustained series of drone attacks".

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Dauntless carried out the high-intensity live-fire exercise off the Welsh coast this week. As reported in the UK Defence Journal, Exercise Sharpshooter involved the Type 45 destroyer neutralising dozens of real an simulated threats across air and sea using all of her weapons.

This included her Phalanx close-in weapon system, 30mm and 4.5-inch guns, and Martlet missiles fired from an embarked Wildcat helicopter. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard observed the exercise and praised the sailors for their ability to adapt to evolving threats.

HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth ahead of Exercise Strike Warrior, where she will join up with HMS Prince of Wales and other forces in the North Sea. | Jake Corben - Jake Maritime Photos

He told the UK Defence Journal: “The speed and skill shown by the crew of HMS Dauntless in defending the ship against a complex and sustained series of drone attacks was incredibly impressive.” Commanding Officer Commander Ben Dorrington added: “The realism of the exercise and training delivered provided a unique opportunity for the ship’s company to demonstrate they are ready to defend, ready to fight and ready to win.”

Banshee Whirlwind aerial drones and Hammerhead un-crewed surface vessels, developed by the defence firm QinetiQ, were used throughout the operation. These craft simulated real-world swarm threats, something that Royal Navy sailors have had to deal with on deployment.

The trial simulated similar tactics used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels operating off the coast of Yemen, where Portsmouth ship HMS Diamond had to shoot down several drones using her Sea Viper missile system.

This is one of the final trials in the run up to HMS Prince of Wales being deployed to the Indo-Pacific region - where she will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG). Alongside other Royal Navy vessels and Nato allies, she will be carrying out diplomatic visits and military drills, visiting countries such as Australia and Japan.

One of these operations is Exercise Talisman Sabre, where several navies will work together conducting naval manoeuvres and other drills.