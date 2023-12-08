Royal Navy: HMS Dauntless makes glorious return to Portsmouth - see pictures
HMS Dauntless is officially back in Portsmouth following its successful deployment.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
HMS Dauntless has sailed back into HMNB Portsmouth following an eventful deployment in the Caribbean – which she started in June.
The Type 45 destroyer has been working hard to tackle drug smugglers in the areas around South America and in the Caribbean Sea and a large £60m haul of cocaine was confiscated from illegal vessels in November.
HMS Dauntless sailed past The Round Tower this morning (December 8) at approximately 9:25am following a delay in her return.
Here are 5 pictures of her return to Portsmouth:
