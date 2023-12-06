A Portsmouth-based warship whose crew has seized millions of pounds worth of drugs will be making her glorious return home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Dauntless will be sailing back into HMNB Portsmouth following a busy deployment in the Caribbean – which she started in June. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the warship will be at anchor at sea in the Solent tomorrow evening.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said she is due to be passing The Round Tower at 9.25am on Friday morning (December 8). The News understands that HMS Dauntless was originally due to return home last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless is due to make her triumphant return to Portsmouth this week. She has been deployed in the Caribbean to intercept drug smugglers and to support British Overseas Territories during hurricane season. Picture: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Royal Navy

Where has HMS Dauntless been and what has she been doing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Type 45 destroyer has been working hard to tackle drug smugglers in the areas around South America and in the Caribbean Sea. A large £60m haul of cocaine was confiscated from illicit vessels in November after she deployed her Wildcat helicopters to track them.

Commanding Officer Commander Ben Dorrington said he could not ask anything more from his team for the hard work and dedication they showed during the operation. A larger drugs haul was confiscated from smugglers in September, with over £140m worth of narcotics being taken from two vessels. Her state-of-the-art sensors played a role to track suspicious aircraft, which were then intercepted.