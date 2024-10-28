Royal Navy: Upgraded HMS Dauntless "prepared to handle everything" after major HMS Prince of Wales exercise
HMS Dauntless played a vital role in Exercise Strike Warrior, using her air defence capabilities to great affect. She joined the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, with the aim of preparing sailors and pilots for next year’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific region and Japan in 2025.
F-35B Lightning jets, frigates, destroyers, submarines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers, and helicopters - with nearly 2,000 personnel - were operating in the North Sea to test their teamwork abilities. This culminated in working alongside an American Strike Group, led by USS Harry S Truman.
Commanding Officer Commander Ben Dorrington said his team had been tested across multiple scenarios. He said this included “a broad range of threats, including enemy air sorties, anti-ship cruise missiles, and the challenges posed by electronic warfare” thanks to the scale and scope of the exercise – and proven the ship’s ability to protect the carrier group”.
“The comprehensive training applied during Strike Warrior has thoroughly prepared Dauntless’ ship’s company to handle everything from fire and floods to high-end warfighting,” he added. Royal Navy sailors will be carrying out further training in UK waters ahead of the deployment next year. HMS Dauntless utilised many of her systems, including her Sampson radars, during the exercise.
Personnel were overseen by the Fleet Operational and Standards Training team during air defence exercises and other operations. Before the exercise, HMS Dauntless was recertified into the fleet and various upgrades were made to the vessel. Captain Mike Goodall, from the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) team, said: “Returning to sea marks the completion of a major support intervention, realising the availability improvement principles of RENOWN and setting a course for the wider Class to follow. The agility demonstrated by the support enterprise to deliver at pace ensures that HMS Dauntless remains on track to meet the demands of CSG25.”
