A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy destroyer has joined international efforts to deter attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea that threaten to "undermine regional security".

HMS Diamond arrived in the region over the weekend and joins American and French warships in an US-led task force dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian. The vessel's deployment follows a series of attacks against commercial vessels attributed to rebels belonging to the Houthi group, a Yemen-based faction supported by Iran. The group is understood to be targeting ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa.

The strait, whose name means "Gate of Tears", is a significant shipping route between Asia and Europe accounting for between 10 per cent and 12 per cent of global maritime trade. The Houthis, a pro-Hamas group, are believed to be attempting to disrupt ships bound for Israel. The deteriorating security situation in the southern Red Sea has led oil giant BP and major shipping operator Maersk to pause sailing through the region, increasing costs and journey times and potentially pushing up fuel prices.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said: "These illegal attacks are an unacceptable threat to the global economy, undermining regional security and are threatening to drive up fuel prices. This is an international problem that requires an international solution. That is why HMS Diamond has joined Operation Prosperity Guardian. This new task force will protect shipping and vital trade routes in the Red Sea, where large amounts of goods and oil transit through to Europe and on to the UK. Our Royal Navy personnel are protecting British interests in an increasingly contested part of the world. Their valuable contribution to upholding peace and security should not be underestimated and we thank them for their service, especially during this festive period."

HMS Diamond has been deployed in the Red Sea for the past few weeks.

On Tuesday morning (December 19), Mr Shapps joined a virtual meeting with about 20 other defence ministers to discuss the situation in the Red Sea at which ministers agreed to work together on an international solution. HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer with a crew of about 190, will operate alongside allied vessels to protect shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb. As previously reported by The News the ship shot down a suspected attack drone on Saturday.

Commander Pete Evans, captain of HMS Diamond, said: "The Royal Navy has always been committed to the protection of maritime trade and ensuring that both people and shipping remain safe in international waters. HMS Diamond and her ship's company stand ready to work alongside our allies to protect peace and security."