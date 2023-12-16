Royal Navy: Destroyer HMS Diamond shoots down suspected attack drone after previous Houthi Red Sea attacks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant Shapps said HMS Diamond had shot down the suspected attack drone overnight following a spate of attacks on cargo ships in the region off Arabian Peninsula. The warship has been deployed to the Middle East as part of a multinational operation amid concerns over missile attacks from territory held by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
NOW READ: HMS Diamond deployed to Red Sea
In a statement, Mr Shapps said: “Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea. One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target.
"The ship recently arrived in the region to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime security. The recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea.
"The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade.”
What is happening in the Red Sea?
HMS Diamond was deployed to the region earlier this month, with other Royal Navy assets also in the Gulf. The Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer, was hit by a guided-missile on December 3, according to the US military.
She was one of three vessels attacked by Houthi revels, who are supported by Iran. Mr Shapps condemned the assaults – describing them as “outrageous” while promising that maritime security will be maintained.
Houthi rebels have been using drones to assault ships which they believe are using Israeli ports. They have warned that they will attack any ship which sends goods to Israeli amid the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.