Life fire exercises have been conducted by a Portsmouth-based Royal Navy warship.

HMS Dragon “opened fire” during training drills in the English Channel. The Type 45 destroyer was seen leaving HMNB Portsmouth on February 4, with the warship being seen sailing in the south coast.

A statement posted on HMS Dragon’s social media account said: “HMS Dragon has been conducting Tests, Trials, and Training at Sea. From live-fire exercises to high-speed manoeuvres, we’re sharpening our edge.”

HMS Dragon, a Portsmouth-based destroyer, has carried out live firing drills as she nears a return to the Royal Navy fleet. | Royal Navy

The Type 45 destroyer has been slowly integrating herself back into the Royal Navy fleet after undergoing a major refit. As part of the Power Improvement Project (PIP), three new engines were installed on the vessel. Upgrades have been made to HMS Dragon since March 2022, with the air-defence ship originally being launched in November 2008.

Equipped with Sea Viper missiles, HMS Dragon is capable of firing at several targets simultaneously. Her arsenal will soon be supplemented Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missiles from 2026. Upgrades have also been made to the Royal Navy ship’s sensors.

As previously reported in The News, the destroyer is expected to return to the fleet this year. Lieutenant Commander Fiona Stephenson previously said: "The inaugural roar of Dragon’s new engines marked the beginning of the next chapter in our return to the fleet. I am proud of the hard work of our marine engineering team and industry partners and look forward to delivering as one team as we breathe fire into Dragon.”

Marine Engineering Officer Lieutenant Commander James Baddeley added: “It is really exciting to see the PIP installation coming to life to increase the capability of the platform, the successful first start is testament to all the hard work which has gone into the design and installation onboard.”

It was announced in May of last year that HMS Dragon was affiliated with Wrexham. A ceremony marking the occasion was held in her homeport of Portsmouth.