A mighty Royal Navy destroyer has been deployed alongside Nato allies to stalk a loitering Russian warship.

HMS Duncan, a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer, rushed to the English Channel to shadow Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov through the English Channel. They joined Nato allies on a 48 hour operation.

Nato Maritime Command said: “We are watching. HMS Duncan shadowed destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov through the English Channel during a 48-hour mission. A Royal Navy Wildcat joined Dutch and French forces to monitor the Russian ship in a strong show of Allied cooperation and readiness in our region.”

HMS Duncan maintains close watch on the Admiral Kulakov | MoD Crown Copyright

What happened on the operation?

This is the first time a Royal Navy warship has been tasked under the alliance’s direct command for such an operation. HMS Duncan utilised her advanced sensors and systems to intercept the Kulakov in the North Sea, monitoring her passage westward through the Channel towards the island of Ushant off the French coast.

A Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron provided air support and maintained surveillance of the Russian vessel, along with the Dutch Air Force NH90 and the French Navy.

Armed forces minister Al Carns said: “The Royal Navy stands ready to respond to any Russian Naval activity. They conduct constant monitoring operations to safeguard Britain and our territorial waters. Once again the Royal Navy has deployed under Allied Maritime Command underpinning our unwavering solidarity with NATO to counter Russian activity.”

Admiral Kulakov in the foreground with HMS Duncan tracking a short distance away | MoD Crown Copyright

HMS Duncan’s Commanding Officer, Commander Dan Lee, added: “This operation highlights the Royal Navy’s commitment to safeguarding UK waters and working seamlessly with our NATO allies to ensure the security of our shared maritime spaces. The close coordination between UK, French and Dutch forces demonstrates the strength of our alliance and our ability to respond collectively to any activity in our region.

“Tracking and escorting the Vice Admiral Kulakov through UK waters was a clear example of NATO’s interoperability in action. The professionalism and teamwork displayed by all involved ensured the operation was conducted safely and effectively, showcasing our shared resolve to uphold international maritime norms.”

The Type 45 destroyer is currently attached to Nato’s Standing Maritime Group 1, the alliance’s premier taks force for patrolling northern European waters. Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset conducted Maritime Security Patrols in the sea lanes between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Scotland – the critical passage between the North Atlantic and Arctic waters.

Commanding Officer, Commander Matt Millyard, said: “The ship has been deployed since August in support of Operation Relentless, protecting the UK’s nuclear deterrent which is assigned to the defence of NATO.

“Working as part of SNMG1 over the last few weeks has allowed us to further contribute to NATO’s presence in the region. The port visits have been a great opportunity for the crew to relax after a busy operational period and prepare for an even busier period over the next few months.”