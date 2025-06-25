Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan was activated to shadow Moscow vessels during a concentrated four-day operation. Working in tandem with HMS Mersey, they reported on the movements of RFN Boikiy.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “Russian warships are increasingly sailing through the English Channel, and every time they do, a Royal Navy vessel will be keeping an eye on them. I have every confidence, as should the British public, that our Royal Navy will continue to defend our waters and keep our undersea cables safe.”

The operation started soon after HMS Trent and Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron shadowed RFN Admiral Grigorovich. This was part of joint NATO efforts as the Russian frigate sailed past Gibraltar, through the English Channel and into the North Sea.

HMS Duncan met the Steregushchiy-class corvette near the island of Ushant at the southwestern end of the Channel on the French coast on June 20. HMS Mersey took over duties off the Isle of Wight on June 21, with Duncan returning to training ahead of operations.

Commander Daniel Lee, Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan, said: “Escorting foreign warships through waters near the UK is a vital part of our mission to protect our nation and uphold international maritime law. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our seas, which are so important to the lives and livelihoods of the British people. As a ship’s company, we are proud to carry out this duty on behalf of the nation, showcasing our professionalism and readiness to respond to any task required of us.”

HMS Duncan utilised her cutting-edge sensors and powerful radar during the operation, as the Russian vessel continued its journey from deployment to the Gulf of Guinea. RFN Boikiy was last tracked by the Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Tyne in May – with the main difference being that the Russian vessel was now missing an anchor.

Once HMS Mersey took over, it was her fifth activation this year to track Russian warships in UK waters. Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Daniel Wardle said: “This operation is routine business for the Royal Navy and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the integrity of UK waters.

“Monitoring the movement of transiting naval vessels through the region is a fundamental task, and I am immensely proud of my ship’s company for the professionalism, teamwork, and vigilance they consistently display.”

HMS Trent was tasked to track the Admiral Grigorovich on her journey back to the UK for essential training after more than four years away from home on missions in the Mediterranean, off West Africa and the Caribbean.

The patrol ship began shadowing the frigate in waters near Gibraltar and closely watched movements through the Channel and into the North Sea.

Commander Gavin Lowe, Commanding Officer HMS Trent, said: “The Royal Navy is at sea every day safeguarding UK waters and I’m very proud of the professionalism and skill my team displayed while providing this vital assurance.”

1 . Royal Navy stalks Russian ships HMS Duncan kept a watchful eye on RFN Boikiy as the Russian ship sailed through the English Channel. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . Royal Navy stalks Russian ships HMS Trent tracks the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . Royal Navy stalks Russian ships HMS Mersey was among the Royal Navy assets to be deployed to stalk Russian ships. | Royal Navy Photo Sales