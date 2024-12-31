Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire safety fears halted the construction of a brand new frigate for the Royal Navy.

As reported in the Daily Record, staff building the advanced Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow downed tools at the Scotstoun shipyard in Scotland. She is the first of eight City-class anti-submarine frigates being constructed for the force as part of a £4.2bn contract overseen by BAE Systems.

Staff working on the vessel stopped work as they could not hear fire alarms on all levels of the ship, with some refusing to go on board temporarily earlier this month. A source told the Scottish publication: “The ship is huge. It is state-of-the-art but much like a rabbit warren in many ways, with many different levels and compartments.

“The crew had raised concerns that not everyone could hear the alarms and took their concerns to the health and safety officer on site, with some refusing to board for work. However, after reassuring staff of the procedures they have in place, a fire safety test was agreed for later that afternoon.”

The source said during a headcount, they found one staff member missing who had not heard the alarm. BAE Systems confirmed that the incident took place and said it has been rectified since. The company said it has a robust and multi-layered safety system on all ships, which includes alarms, airhorns and rigorous muster procedures.

It added that work resumed after a fire drill was conducted, with full activities to bring the ship closer to joining the Royal Navy fleet commencing once again. In September, a new 5in Mk45 Mod 4A Medium Calibre Gun was fitted to HMS Glasgow to allow her to deal with any threats necessary. The first steel for the fifth City-class frigate, HMS Sheffield, was cut in November.

The primary role of the Type 26 frigate will be to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions, while also being involved in air defence and general purpose operations. Each ship is designed to have a service life of at least 25 years - expected to serve into the 2060s.