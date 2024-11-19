Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sailors that recently shadowed Russian task groups have now joined a large Nato exercise in the Baltic Sea.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Iron Duke will be deployed alongside allied forces for over a month. The Type 23 frigate recently monitored the movements of the Russian Gorshkov-class frigate RFS Admiral Golovko - among other research vessels - as they sailed through the English Channel. A second group was also stalked as they travelled into the Baltic Sea.

HMS Iron Duke has now joined Nato’s main Atlantic task force, taking her place in the Danish-led Standing Maritime Group 1. Her workout will involve operating in an environment with heavy snow, sleet and sub-zero temperatures. “We are thrilled to join our NATO allies as part of NATO’s Standing Maritime Group 1,” said Commanding Officer Commander David Armstrong. “We know how professional and highly trained ships’ companies of all our allied units involved are and we’re looking forward to integrating into the force.”

HMS Iron Duke has joined Nato forces for a large exercise in the Baltic Sea, shortly after shadowing Russian ships. | Royal Navy

HMS Iron Duke crew in Riga, Latvia, before joining Exercise Freezing Waters. | Royal Navy

The group will consist of four frigates drawn from the Portuguese, Belgian, Dutch and French Navies. Norwegian tanker/support ship HNoMS Maud will act as the flagship. Nato currently runs two task groups which are in charge of protecting maritime security in European waters - Group 1 monitors the Atlantic, North, Norwegian and Baltic Seas from Portugal to Bergen. Group 2 is exclusively in charge of the Mediterranean.

British warships often attach to these groups for various missions, from being tasked with securing maritime trade routes to protecting undersea cables. After visiting Riga on Latvian independence day, HMS Iron Duke was fully ingratiated into Exercise Freezing Waters 24. This is an annual exercise hosted by the Finnish Navy, where allies work alongside each other in difficult conditions.

Roughly 4,000 military personnel from around a dozen Nato countries attended the exercise, with 30 vessels being involved over 11 days. Warships are focused on protecting shipping lanes and underwater infrastructure. Exercise Director Captain Marko Laaksonen said Freezing Winds had become “an important part of NATO operations in the Baltic Sea” though he warned participants to be prepared for unpleasant conditions. At this time of the year, the weather can be anything from heavy snowfall to rainy autumn storm. We must ensure interoperability in all circumstances, and exercises in these unique conditions will definitely enhance our readiness.”