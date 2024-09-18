Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Royal Navy frigate will be returning to her home port of Portsmouth after carrying out helicopter exercises near Jersey.

HMS Iron Duke will be sailing to HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon. According to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, she will be heading to the Fountain Lake Jetty at 5pm.

HMS Iron Duke will be returning back to Portsmouth following a busy period of operations. Pictured is the Type 23 frigate sailing into her home port of Portsmouth on July 11, 2024. She set off from Scotland on July 9. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos | Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will be accompanied by a Pilot and Tug Assist and will be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. Most recently, the Type 23 frigate has been alongside Jersey working with 825 Naval Air Squadron. Merlin Wildcat helicopters, described as the “workhorses of the fleet”, were in operation and landed on the ship’s flight deck. The ship’s company also hosted an open day to the general public. While berthed alongside St Helier last weekend, where personnel welcomed sea cadets, and engaged with community activities and charity events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Governor Jerry Kyd was welcomed aboard as part of a special function. Ship’s captain Commander David Armstrong told ITV Meridian: “Ships don't often get the opportunity to come to Jersey. It's important that the people of Jersey see us here which will underline our commitment to maritime security which is clearly relevant to the island."

Before the Jersey visit, HMS Iron Duke was involved in shadowing a Russian attack submarine and corvette alongside HMS Tyne. The progress of the Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and a supporting tug were monitored while they passed through the Dover Strait, as well as shadowing the corvette Stoiky and a tanker. Two RAF Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were also scrambled to intercept a pair of Bear-F maritime reconnaissance aircraft operating near the UK, though they didn’t enter national airspace.

The RAF and Royal Navy are frequently called on to monitor Russian planes and vessels as they travel near the UK, but the activity comes at a time of heightened tension as a result of the war in Ukraine.