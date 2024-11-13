Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Royal Navy warship shadowed three Russian ships sailing through the English Channel this weekend.

Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke monitored the movements of Russian frigate RFS Admiral Golovko on Sunday (November 10). The ship was joined by tanker Vyazma, as well as the research and surveillance ship Yantar.

Russia’s ministry of defence claimed that the convoy carried out air defence, anti-submarine, helicopter rescue and counter-terrorism drills passed through the Dover Strait. They released a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing crew members aboard RFS Admiral Golovko carrying assault rifles and preparing for a mock attack. The location of the video is unknown.

HMS Iron Duke shadowed Russian ships sailing through the English Channel, with the country's ministry claiming they carried out naval drills nearby. Pictured is the Type 23 frigate arriving into Portsmouth in 2023. | Royal Navy

HMS Iron Duke did not observe any training drills or weapon launches during the transit, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The frigate was joined by RFA Tideforce and a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

A spokesperson added: “The Russian frigate Admiral Golovko was shadowed by a number of maritime and air assets, including HMS Iron Duke, as it transited the English Channel on Sunday. The Royal Navy monitors UK territorial waters to protect the UK, including to ensure compliance with maritime law and deter malign activity. The passage was in line with international law and norms.”

In response to the Russian activity, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “[The Russian Navy's] reports underline how Russian activity continues to pose a direct right on our doorstep, not just in Ukraine. That’s why it’s so important for the Government to set out a clear pathway to 2.5 per cent of GDP being spent on defence - so that we can rearm at pace, and boost our deterrence."

HMS Iron Duke was recently part of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea, joining HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Dauntless and other naval assets.

