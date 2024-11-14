Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Royal Navy frigate will be updated significantly as she continue her maintenance period.

Work has been continuing on HMS Kent since the summer, with the Portsmouth-based warship undergoing a life-extension programme. Engineers at the defence giant Babcock International are carrying out the programme, with the company being put in charge of maintaining the Type 23 frigates.

The Duke-class vessels will soon be replaced by eight Type 26 and five Type 31 ships, which will be rolled out in the 2020s and 2030s. In Babcock’s most recent financial accounts, the company outlined the work which will be undertaken on HMS Kent.

HMS Kent will be significantly updated during her maintenance period, which has been taking place since the summer. Pictured is HMS Kent returning to HMNB Portsmouth on December 2, 2022. | Royal Navy

They said: “The period also saw the successful docking of HMS Kent and the start of maintenance and through-life support that will deliver significant capability updates and sustainment support.” Work began to upgrade the frigate in July.

A statement posted on X on July 9 said: “HMS Kent has arrived in dry dock at our Devonport facility. The Type 23 frigate will undergo a deep maintenance package to bring her structure and systems up to the latest standard to ensure she is able to continue to fulfil the operational duties required of her.”

Engineers have worked on other Type 23 frigates including HMS Sutherland, overhauling her systems and making her ready to be launched again. The Plymouth-based warship spent 1,420 days in Basin 2 of the Babcock shipyard in Devonport, but is now back at sea and available for operations.

Babcock said: “In our support business, we achieved a major milestone for the UK Royal Navy with HMS Sutherland’s crew now able to live and work on board as we regenerate the ship ready for sea.”