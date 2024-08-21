Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marine commandos carried out a challenging jungle exercise during a security visit to the Seychelles.

Personnel assigned to HMS Lancaster trained with local forces during the second visit to the islands in four months. The government has committed nearly £2.5m to provide additional expertise and support to the Commonwealth nation in the ongoing fight to deter terrorism, smuggling, trafficking and piracy in the Indian Ocean.

Marines of 42 Commando trained alongside Seychelles Special Forces, providing the local forces with a wealth of operational experience. Exercises took place near Cap Ternay, the westernmost tip of the Seychelles’ principal island Mahé, over a three-day period. Personnel had to deal with demanding terrain.

A Royal Marine from HMS-Lancaster and a Seychelles Special Forces Unit soldier move through the jungle during an exercise. | Royal Navy

The teams carried out jungle patrols, observation drills, reconnaissance, ‘green to grey’ ops (striking from the jungle into an urban area) and close-quarters battle. Weapons and tactical live firing on the ranges capped off the training. The joint exercise was the first in many years focusing on soldiering skills/tropical jungle training. High-ranking personnel oversaw the operation, including British High Commissioner Jeff Glekin, Special Forces Unit Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Didace Hoareau and Colonel Michael Hollanda, Commander of the Seychelles Defence Force Land Forces.

Lt Col Hoareau said: “The joint interactions between the Special Forces Unit personnel and the British Royal Marines is a great opportunity for us because modern warfare is always changing. The British commando has more exposure and experience in warfare, and they bring new knowledge and techniques, which will be a plus for our Special Forces. The interactions help in sharing knowledge in various tactics from both forces. We welcome more of those interactions in the near future.”

HMS Lancaster has been deployed in the Indian Ocean as part of a security mission. | Royal Navy

Seychelles Special Forces trained alongside RM Commandos. | Royal Navy

Captain Ali Rogers RM, in charge of Lancaster’s Royal Marines boarding team, added: “Following on from the success of previous RM boarding teams in Kenya, this was the first time in a few years that the Royal Marines have conducted training alongside the Seychelles Defence Force and we hope it continues because the Seychelles is a key player in the southern Indian Ocean regularly dealing with piracy and narcotics trade.”

During a ceremony where VIP guests from the Seychelles boarded HMS Lancaster, Type 23 frigate, High Commissioner Glenkin said: “We want to sail alongside you, to tame troubled waters, to build bridges of trust and respect and to conserve and allow to flourish, the natural beauty that we're proud to call home at sea, and onshore. The UK wants nothing more than to help Seychelles protect her sovereignty and defend her freedom. We believe that our shared stability and prosperity are deeply rooted in the safety of our seas.”

Seychelles is receiving £2.4m of extra support to help make the waters of the southern Indian Ocean safe. HMS Lancaster patrols the area alongside other vessels from the international Combined Maritime Forces.