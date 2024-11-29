Royal Navy sailors have been working hard to help communities struck by a major natural disaster.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Medway has been supporting residents on the Turks and Caicos Islands impacted by Hurricane Oscar. The category one natural disaster swept through the Caribbean, causing flash flooding in the British Oversea Territory in late October.

HMS Medway supported citizens on the Turks and Caicos Islands after the British Oversea Territory was hit by Hurricane Oscar. | Royal Navy

The ship’s company fixed parts of local schools and showed young children what life was like in the Royal Navy. Aside from the humanitarian work, the offshore patrol vessel actively supports counter-narcotics efforts across the region. Working alongside US forces, HMS Medway works to stop drug smugglers trafficking substances around the world.

Luke Pollard MP, minister of the armed forces, said: “I would like to thank the dedicated men and women serving aboard HMS Medway for their hard work in supporting the UK’s commitment to regional security and for supporting our Overseas Territories in the Caribbean. From tackling narcotics trafficking, to supporting relief efforts during hurricane season, the crew of HMS Medway are providing a valuable and reassuring presence for British citizens in the Overseas Territories.”

HMS Medway hosts a crisis response troop which supported the Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment. Local dignitaries, including the Islands’ Governor, were hosted aboard ship during engagement activities in Providenciales, and later, in Grand Turk. Schoolchildren also got the chance to explore the ship and see the various equipment including disaster relief supplies, ration packs, medical gear, and materials for clearing storm debris.

Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam said: “HMS Medway’s presence in the Turks and Caicos Islands exemplifies the UK’s unwavering commitment to its Overseas Territories and regional allies. From providing rapid disaster response to supporting security operations, HMS Medway represents the UK’s readiness to assist and support Caribbean communities.”

The ship’s previous work in the Caribbean includes assisting the British Overseas Territories, including through providing security support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and conducting counter-narcotics operations in partnership with US law enforcement.