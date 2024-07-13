Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy ship is back at sea after a lengthy maintenance period.

Offshore patrol vessel HMS Mersey has completed her refit in Falmouth on Thursday (July 11). Sailors and engineers have been working on the ship for several months.

The ship’s X account said: “Yesterday, after 257 days alongside Falmouth conducting an extensive maintenance package, we were able to set sail! Follow us over the coming months as we work towards our return to frontline operations.”

HMS Mersey is back out at sea after a lengthy maintenance period in Falmouth. She underwent the major revamp following a busy 2023. Picture: LPhot Kevin Walton

As previously reported in The News, the revamp includes carrying out upgrades to her engines, accommodation, systems and paint scheme. The decision was made to take HMS Mersey off of frontline operations in 2023. She was available for active duty on four out of every five days during that year.

Key operations included stalking Russian warships which sail across the English Channel and other coasts. She shadowed the Smolnyy-class vessel Perekop off the coast of Kent. HMS Mersey has also supported Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies in the Baltic, exercising with the RAF, and leading the UK’s government efforts to stop illegal people trafficking in the Solent.

Before going on her maintenance period, she travelled the equivalent of 138 days, more than 19 weeks, and over four months - sailing for 31,590 nautical miles in the process. During her duties, HMS Mersey spent more than 120 days patrolling the Channel, responding to more than 650 incidents alongside the RNLI and Border Force, helping recover people – and also abandoned craft – mostly at night and in poor weather conditions.