Portsmouth-manned minehunter HMS Middleton joined forces with American, Kuwaiti and Iraqi forces to test their abilities when responding to a life-threatening incident. She left her base in Bahrain and carried out a Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) exercise with the Combined Task Force 152.

Royal Navy personnel were earmarked to oversea the mock rescue. They had to locate an aircraft which had been forced to land in the water, and then co-ordinate the response of various vessels and aircraft.

Ships from the Iraqi and Kuwaiti Naval Forces, Kuwaiti Coast Guard and US Coast Guard were involved on the water, with helicopter support from the Kuwait Police Flying Wing also assisting. HMS Middleton’s new role was a complete change of pace from her core mission of hunting down mines and neutralising them.

Navigating Officer Lieutenant Jack Savage said the 50 crew welcomed the chance of a “uniquely rewarding experience”. He added: “It was a privilege to exercise alongside such a diverse range of nations and unit types, each bringing their own strengths and professionalism on the day.

“For us, operating in a new area of the Gulf added a layer of excitement and challenge, making the exercise even more memorable. What stood out most was the seamless communication across all units—clear, concise, and effective—which played a key role in the overall success of the exercise. Witnessing the unity and coordination among the different national assets was truly impressive.”

The exercise was considered a huge success and showcased how the four nations worked alongside each other - preparing them for any unforeseen scenario. Lieutenant Commander Kyle O’Regan, HMS Middleton’s Commanding Officer, was particularly impressed by the Kuwait and Iraqi sailors.

“Their professional abilities were clear for all to see during the manoeuvring exercises and their communication during the exercise were crisp and efficient leading to a rapid and comprehensive search of the area,” he said. “I’m confident that had this been a real incident we would have searched the area quickly and most likely found the aircraft.”

Commodore Mohammad Alarefi, who is in charge of CTF 152, added: “The lessons learned and successes will ensure CTF 152 and the Combined Maritime Forces continue to safeguard lives at sea well into the future.”

