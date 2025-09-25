Tenacious sailors who will take charge of a former Royal Navy ship have had their skills sharpened before the vessel reaches her new home

Romanian personnel due to take charge of HMS Pembroke, now known as Capitan Constantin Dumitrescu, were put through a demanding assessment by their British counterparts. They were given the same tests which all UK warships and crew must pass before deploying on frontline operations.

The minehunter was officially commissioned into the Forțele Navale Române at the beginning of August. Her sister ship, the former HMS Blyth, was transferred to Romania two years ago and now sails as ROS Sublocotenent Ion Ghiculescu.

Romanian sailors are preparing to sail HMS Pembroke to her new home after being decommissioned from the Royal Navy fleet and sold. | Royal Navy

Romanian sailors conducting casualty training and other drills. | Royal Navy

In perpetrations for Capitan Constantin Dumitrescu’s departure to the Black Sea, sailors received International Defence Training delivered by Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST). The unit prepares British and allied warships either through assessments around the globe or in home waters.

The Romanians received bespoke high-intensity, scenario-based training, building up from the basics of safely operating at sea (navigating, coping with mock breakdowns, dealing with fires and flood) through to the core duty of finding and neutralising mines and full-scale naval combat.

Lieutenant Ollie Denton, the instructor embarked on the Dumitrescu, said: “FOST training is not just about readiness – it’s about building trust, enhancing capability, and ensuring our allies can operate seamlessly alongside us in complex maritime environments.”

Romanian sailors conducting firefighting exercises before HMS Pembroke is due to sail to her new home. | Royal Navy

Commanding Officer Locotenent-Comandor Mãdãlina Drăgan led her crew with professionalism and good humour, something which impressed British assessors. What struck them in particular was both their technical proficiency, teamwork, professionalism, and ability to adapt to rapidly changing events.

Commander Tim Castrinoyannakis, Commander Global Sea Training, said: “The crew demonstrated exceptional tenacity, professionalism, and a positive attitude throughout. Their successful completion of training reflects the strength of our international partnerships and the value of Royal Navy training.”

Capitan Constantin Dumitrescu will now sail to Constanta Naval Base on the Black Sea coast for maintenance. She will then join the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, a multinational imitative which collaborates with Bulgaria, Turkey, and - when conditions allow - Ukraine. It is designed to enhance maritime security by destroying naval mines in contested waters, something which is a growing threat to several nations.