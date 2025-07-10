Military personnel assigned to HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) have been hard at work training ahead of Exercise Talisman Sabre - with this year being its “largest-ever” iteration. Pilots made various manoeuvres under the cover of darkness to test their skills and push their aircraft to their limits.

Other operations were undertaken ahead of the major exercise. The 65,000 tonne carrier joined forces with the Indonesian Sampari-class fast attack craft, KRI Halasan, Australian Hobart-class air warfare destroyer, HMAS Sydney, and New Zealand’s Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha, to conduct various drills and test the sailors’ abilities to work alongside other forces.

Pilots from 815 Squadron also tested their winching skills during vertical replenishment exercises aboard HMS Dauntless, a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer assigned to the strike group. These winch training serials took place on other vessels assigned to the UKCSG, including ESPS Mendez Nunez.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors on RFA Tidespring also lent a hand by refuelling many of the ships and keeping them at the height of operational readiness. Last weekend, HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Richmond, and the New Zealand Defence Force, conducted various training operations together.

A major part of the upcoming Exercise Talisman Sabre will involve the F-35B fighter jets and other aircraft. Forces from 19 nations will be involved. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement on social media outlining this.

They said: “The UK Carrier Strike Group is training with partners including New Zealand ahead of Exercise Talisman Sabre. F-35B jets and Merlin helicopters, part of a wider multinational force, are ready to defend and deepen ties across the Indo-Pacific under Operation Highmast.

Major-General Richard John Cantrill OBE, Commander of Maritime Operations, was hosted on board HMS Prince of Wales to discuss the mission's impact on the Indo Pacific. Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour defence peer in the House of Lords, recently praised the personnel for their hard work and dedication.

Here are a selection of pictures from HMS Prince of Wales’ training drills in the run-up to Exercise Talisman Sabre. More details on the operations can be found here.

