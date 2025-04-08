Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Intense preparations for the Royal Navy flagship being deployed across the globe are being finalised - with a departure date being confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales is set to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) as part of a nine-month operation in the Indo-Pacific. The 65,000 aircraft carrier will carry out military operations and diplomatic visits in Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed when the flagship will leave HMNB Portsmouth. “Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to sail from Portsmouth on April 22, where it will proceed to join a formation of warships, supply ships, and aircraft off the coast of Cornwall, before departing for the Mediterranean where it will conduct exercises to reinforce European security,” the government department said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Prince of Wales returning to Portsmouth Harbour on March 26, 2024, after completing NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender. | LPhot Bradley

“Around 2,500 personnel from the Royal Navy and 592 from the Royal Air Force will be involved in the eight-month deployment, which will see the group sail through the Indian Ocean to conduct exercises and port visits with partners including the US, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.” Roughly 900 Army soldiers will join the carrier strike group, after troops deployed to Japan earlier this year.

The deployment, titled Operation Highmast, aims to develop the co-ordination between the British military and international allies - 12 other nations - on a large scale. Capabilities assigned to the Carrier Strike Group alongside HMS Prince of Wales include frigates, destroyers, submarines, supply ships, F-35B fighter jets, various helicopters such as the Wildcat variants and Malloy drones which will provide logistical support.

Defence secretary John Healey said: “I want to thank the thousands of our Armed Forces personnel involved in the delivery of this immensely complex operation, demonstrating the UK’s world-leading capability to deploy a major military force around the world. This is a unique opportunity for the UK to operate in close coordination with our partners and allies in a deployment that not only shows our commitment to security and stability, but also provides an opportunity to bolster our own economy and boost British trade and exports.

HMS Prince of Wales returns to HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-09) | Chris Moorhouse (260324-09)

“As one of only a handful of countries in the world able to lead a deployment of this scale, the Royal Navy is once again demonstrating its formidable capability while protecting British values and sending a powerful message of deterrence to any adversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will the deployment work and what will happen?

Norway will be providing a warship for the UKCSG for the whole deployment, with Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec and Spanish equivalent ESPS Mendez Nunez providing further support.

The carrier’s compliment of 24 F-35B fighter jets will be embarked on board. The whole group will be placed under Nato command as part of Exercise Neptune Strike, which will involve multiple aircraft carriers and amphibious strike groups. Warships will then transit through the Indian Ocean and conduct several exercises and port visits with allies such as the USA, India, Singapore and Malaysia.

HMS Prince of Wales returns to HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-13) | Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-13)

Exercise Talisman Sabre will also take place near Australia, alongside training with the Japanese Self Defence Force. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “Through this deployment of our Carrier Strike Group and 4,000 Service Personnel, we will stand firm with our allies against those who challenge the international order. Reminding the world that the security of the Euro Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are fundamentally indivisible.

“This isn’t just about hard power; it’s about building influence and opening new trade opportunities both for defence and other sectors of our economy which will deliver British jobs and growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large crowds of people in Portsmouth are expected to flock to The Hot Walls and Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the naval base in what will be an emotional day for Royal Navy families. Loved ones of sailors packed The Round Tower in March 2024 when she was made a triumphant return from Exercise Steadfast Defender.