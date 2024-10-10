Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Operations involving both Royal Navy aircraft carriers and the number of aircraft needed to operate on them are being reviewed by the government.

Lord Vernon Coaker told the House of Lords today that the usage of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales will be looked into as part of the Strategic Defence Review. Labour minister of state for defence added that the UK’s position on future air combat capability is being monitored, as they will be necessary to operate on both carriers.

Before receiving questions in parliament, he said: “Our assessment of the future combat air capability we require is informed by consideration of the future threat environment and strategic context. Consequently, the global combat air programme is being designed to utilise advanced capabilities including next generation sensors, weapons and data systems. Networked interoperability with allies and partners is key. In the meantime, we continue to invest in our current fleet, which remains highly capable.”

The government is reviewing how HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth will be deployed in the future, as well as looking into the nation’s future aircraft capability and how aircraft will be utilised. | Mike Cooter (280924)

Marshal of the Royal Air Force Lord Stirrup, a crossbench member of the House of Lords and former senior RAF commander, challenged the government over the number of air squadrons the UK will have at its disposal in the future. He said: “As I highlighted in the grand committee yesterday, on current plans by 2040, the UK will be down to just three combat air squadrons. Irrespective of the debate over the type and nature of future platforms, would the noble lord minister agree that this position is wholly untenable for any government that cares about the security of this country?

Admiral Lord West of Spithead, former First Sea Lord, asked the government how future aircraft will be utilised alongside both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales. | ParliamentTV/House of Lords

Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour MP and minister of state for defence, outlined how future aircraft capability will work with the carriers. | ParliamentTV/House of Lords

Lord Coaker said Lord Stirrup “makes a really good point” because he’s “really referring to the investment in our defence capabilities going forward”. “The review will look at the threats that we need to meet,” he added. “This government has made an absolute commitment to go to 2.5 per cent of GDP as soon as it can, and I think this gives some reassurance to the noble lord.”

Admiral Lord West of Spithead, Labour peer and former first sea lord, questioned how much the future aircraft package the government is discussing will be used alongside HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. He said: “We have two aircraft carriers that will last us 50 years. Could the noble lord minister confirm that amongst the package of this air capability, which we absolutely need and haven’t got enough of, that some of that package will have the capability of operating from those carriers?”

Lord Coaker responded: “I certainly believe that if we have aircraft carriers, the noble lord is right to point out that we need aircraft to operate from them. I accept that. As far as the defence review is concerned, it’s no doubt that we will look at the future capabilities we need, both in respect to how those carriers are deployed, where they should be deployed, but also the necessary air combat power to meet that the noble lord and Lord Stirrup will know of.” HMS Prince of Wales is currently preparing for Exercise Strike Warrior, where she will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Sea. Pilots at the helm of F-35B fighter jets have already been put through their paces, with the newest fast jet squadron - 809 Naval Air Squadron (NAS) - operating on her flight deck for the first time.