HMS Prince of Wales hosted family day at HMNB Portsmouth this week. Loved ones of all ages got a chance to see what life is like aboard an aircraft carrier and enjoy a whole host of activities. Talented musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service performed for the guests while children enjoyed face painting and a climbing wall.

Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett said deployments are just as tough for the families as it is for the sailors involved. “When we deploy, our families deploy too,” he added. “It is a team effort – we disappear on adventures overseas whilst our families bear the load at home.

“Today was an opportunity to put all that we do into context; I was able to thank our families for the incredible support they provide, whilst showing them first hand where their loved ones will live and work for the next eight months. It is no small thing that we do together.”

A host of VIPS were among the over 1,200 guests welcomed on the 65,000 tonne carrier, including Peaches Golding OBE, the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol. The event was sponsored by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), which saw nine other non-profit organisations come together to support and entertain the crowds.

HMS Prince of Wales is affiliated with Liverpool and Bristol, featuring a nod to both ships throughout the interior. Passageways are named after famed Bristolian streets such as Corn Street and even its own “Christmas Steps”.

Ms Golding, who is also the Honorary Captain of the Royal Naval Reserves, said: “I’m delighted to be here. The city of Bristol is affiliated with HMS Prince of Wales. Bristol, a maritime city and this ship, a fifth-generation military warship – it is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s great to see all of the families onboard. They get to see where their sons and daughters work, live and eat and meet their managers as well. The atmosphere has been really wonderful.”

HMS Prince of Wales is continuing to gear up for her major nine-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. She will represent the Royal Navy alongside other British and international vessels by taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales family day HMS Prince of Wales welcoming families and affiliates on board ahead of Indo-Pacific deployment. Pictured: Family of Lieutenant Smitham with a service dog. | LPhot Helayna Birkett Photo Sales

2 . HMS Prince of Wales family day HMS Prince of Wales welcoming families and affiliates on board ahead of Indo-Pacific deployment. Pictured: The flagship's Commanding Officer, Captain Will Blackett, with his children watching the Royal Marines Band Service. | LPhot Helayna Birkett Photo Sales

3 . HMS Prince of Wales family day HMS Prince of Wales welcoming families and affiliates on board ahead of Indo-Pacific deployment. Pictured: Family of AB Hulme. | LPhot Helayna Birkett Photo Sales