British allies will be joining a Royal Navy aircraft carrier while she is on deployment in Japan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Naval forces from Norway will join HMS Prince of Wales and a UK Carrier Strike Group in 2025, the defence secretary has announced. John Healey, Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram in London on Tuesday.

“This government is determined to strengthen our partnerships with European allies to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad,” Mr Healey said. “As a close strategic partner, we are delighted to have the Norwegian Navy join the Royal Navy on this historic deployment. It’s an exciting demonstration of the strength of our nations’ maritime partnership and the deepening of our relationship in the months and years to come.”

The Ministry of Defence have issued an update regarding HMS Prince of Wales and her deployment to Japan in 2025. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ministers at the meeting discussed the maritime deployment, industrial collaboration, support to Ukraine and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. The Carrier Strike Group will be accompanied by aircraft and other escort vessels. They will work alongside the Japan’s Self Defence Forces and other allies.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they the group will “defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific”. Norway is a member of Nato and part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Northern Group. The country is also a key trading partner with the UK.

Norway’s navy will be providing two warships, including a frigate. Mr Gram said: “The UK is Norway’s closest and most important European Ally. We have a long-standing and very close defence relationship. With this joint deployment we are developing this cooperation even further. The Indo-Pacific is an area of growing importance for global security and stability, also for Europe.

HMS Prince of Wales will be heading to Japan in 2025 and will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region. The Norwegian Navy will be joining the group. Defence Secretary John Healey met Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram in London. | Ministry of Defence

“During this deployment we will be able to operate with NATO and other important partners in this part of the world. Finally, during this deployment our Armed Forces will develop skills and proficiency from taking part in allied carrier operations. This is critically important for our national defence.”

HMS Spey and HMS Tamar have been deployed in the Indo-Pacific for a few years, retaining a Royal Navy presence in the region. HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment will last for roughly seven months. The MoD said a Carrier Strike Group is a “versatile and lethal resource that few countries possess”.

“Always led by an aircraft carrier embarked with F-35B Lightning jets, the rest of the UK formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels, including from other allied navies. The Carrier Strike Group offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence, but it is also a focal point for delivering wider strategic objectives.”