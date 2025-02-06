Leading Medical Assistant Sara Young, originally from South Africa, was stunned after receiving silver replica of HMS Prince of Wales. The 25-year-old was presented with the accolade by the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol – and honorary Royal Navy Captain – Peaches Golding at the city’s civic offices.

LMA Young said the moment was more memorable with her dad by her side. “I am so pleased to be named ‘sailor of the year,” she said. “It’s really special to have my father present for the dinner, travelling all the way from South Africa. I want to thank my line management, the captain and my family for all the support and motivation they have given me.”

The young sailor received the award after organising widespread first-aid training for many of her 800-plus shipmates. This includes the use of mock casualties to make the instruction particularly realistic. LMA Young frequently temporarily filled posts typically held by more senior/experienced shipmates, ensuring her fellow medics and trainees maintained the highest of standards.

Her prize is a specially-commissioned miniature of HMS Prince of Wales, produced by one of the nation’s finest silversmiths, Grant Macdonald of London. Although she is the holder for the next 12 months, the trophy will remain aboard the flagship for safekeeping.

Captain Will Blackett, Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said the leading seaman was “an outstanding sailor, medic and individual” who could be “rightly proud of her performance”. He added: “I’m delighted that our fantastic Sailor of the Year, Leading Medical Assistant Sara Young, is to receive this inaugural award from our affiliates in Bristol.

“With such a large ship’s company, I could have selected hundreds of Sailors of the Year’ but there has to be one, and she has embodied the very best of the Royal Navy and HMS Prince of Wales. We’re proud to be supported by the people of Bristol as we prepare for our planned deployment which is now fast approaching, and the traits that gave us a ‘Sailor of the Year’ are the ones which will lead to success on operations in 2025.”

The ship’s company, lead by CO Will Blackett, were hosted by Bristol’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Jos Clark and Lord Mayor Councillor Andrew Varney in the latter’s parlour. They then moved to Bristol’s Merchants’ Hall – billed as the city’s most prestigious venue. The event is used to celebrate the aircraft carrier and its links to the West Country, but also honour her most inspirational sailor.

