Preparations are reaching their conclusion for the largest global Royal Navy deployment in years.

HMS Prince of Wales and her ship’s company will be at the forefront of Operation Highmast. The month long mission will involve travelling to the Indo-Pacific and back.

This is part of the major deployment to the region, which will see the 65,000 tonne carrier take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) and conduct various diplomatic visits and military drills in Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

HMS Prince of Wales will soon be carrying out Operation Highmast, one of the most ambitious Royal Navy’s deployments in years. | Sarah Standing (170325-3145)

In a letter addressed to the defence select committee, minister for defence procurement Maria Eagle provided details of the operation and the resources allocated to it.

She said: “The focus now is to prepare for Op HIGHMAST, where HMS Prince of Wales will deploy with two embarked UK Front Line F-35 Squadrons, 809 NAS and 617 Sqn (The Dambusters), for the first time, and will see the Carrier Strike Group deploy to the Mediterranean, Middle East, Australia and Japan.

“This Operation will display our global Carrier Strike reach demonstrating the ability to deploy, operate and command a Carrier Strike Group consisting of two UK Lightning squadrons, with associated support.”

The deployment of the UKCSG will see two full squadrons of UK F-35B Lightning II jets embarked aboard a Royal Navy aircraft carrier for the first time. They will be supported by Merlin helicopters, as well as Wildcat aircraft. Other capabilities including Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers, Type 23 frigates, Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels, and Astute-class submarines, are expected to join them.

Ms Eagle added that the Lightning Air Wing - a unit responsible for training and operational output of the F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter - transitioned to maritime operations and worked with Nato personnel and HMS Prince of Wales.

Personnel from 809 Naval Air Squadron carried out interoperability training with allied nations which regularly work with F-35 fighter jets, including Norwegian and Dutch Air Forces. Preparation serials were completed with Sweden, Denmark and Finland.