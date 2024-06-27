Serving personnel and representatives from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) packed HMS Prince of Wales for a glitzy and glamourous ceremony at HMNB Portsmouth. The Sky’s the Limit Ball, hosted by former Royal Marine-turned-television-presenter JJ Chalmers, drew more than 500 supporters of the charity.

Guests were welcomed by First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key and the RNRMC’s Chair of the Board of Trustees, Dr Brian Gilvary. They were treated to performances by the Massed Band of HM Royal Marines and Little Red Ambulance – the latter comprising of four serving sailors and members of the Culdrose Military Wives Choir.

The RPJ Band was the headline act, whose lead singer is the son of legendary Status Quo axeman Rick Parfitt. Mr Chalmers spoke of his affection towards the charity which supported him after being severely injured by a homemade bomb while patrolling in Afghanistan in 2011. He said his presence was a debt of honour to the RNRMC.

"Ultimately, I wouldn’t be here without the support of the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and I’m honoured to support it in return,” he added. First Sea Lord Sir Admiral Ben Key added: “The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is vital in assisting all those in the naval service, whether they serve at sea, in the air, or on land, as well as their families, to whom we remain forever indebted. The funds raised this evening will enable the charity to continue in its mission to ensure that all members of our naval community feel valued and supported for life.”

