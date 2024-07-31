Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier is set to leave Portsmouth shortly after her sister ship arrived.

HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail out of the Princes Royal Jetty tomorrow morning. According to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, she is scheduled to sail past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 9.55am, with a tug escort alongside her. She will then proceed to the NAB tower in the Solent at around 10.45am.

HMS Prince of Wales is due to leave Portsmouth on August 1 after being back in her home port since March. Her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, recently returned home after spending months in Scotland. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-009) | Chris Moorhouse

Her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, returned to her home port yesterday evening after spending several months in Rosyth, Scotland - where repairs were made to fix a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault. HMS Prince of Wales has been in Portsmouth since March 26 after being at the head of a UK Carrier Strike Group.

Multiple vessels were deployed as part of Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. She replaced HMS Queen Elizabeth after the mechanical fault was discovered in February. Her crew only had a short amount of time to prepare for the intense training regime - joining operations alongside more than 30 ships, submarines and over 20,000 personnel