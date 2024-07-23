Royal Navy: Portsmouth ship HMS Puncher joins Baltic navies to protect underwater cables from "threats"
Portsmouth-based HMS Puncher joined warships and air forces operating under The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). JEF reported on social media that various naval and aircraft assets were involved in Operation Nordic Warden - a month-long series of military activities to protect underwater infrastructure across Northern Europe.
One year ago, the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline was blown up during fighting which escalated between Russia and Ukraine. There were fears that Moscow would retaliate. HMS Puncher, an Archer-class P2000 vessel, reported on social media: “Deploying @RN_MTXG underwater assets to investigate critical underwater infrastructure (CUI) in support of our Baltic allies. 1000nm from base port #SmallShipsBigImpact.”
Nations working alongside the UK include Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia and Iceland. Underwater cables were also examined in the North Atlantic Ocean. Group Captain Kevin Latchman, JEF Director of Communications, said: “Nordic Warden builds on the success of JEF’s first ever response option last year, also focused on Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI), and is part of a systematic approach to understand and respond to potential threats.
“Importantly, JEF is working with other stakeholders who are also working hard to contribute in this area.” Shipping activity is being monitored near undersea energy and communications routes, checking for any suspicious activity. In early 2023, NATO announced the creation of a Critical Undersea Infrastructure Coordination Cell at NATO Headquarters, with JEF supporting them in operations. leading experts from across the Alliance had the first meeting of NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure Network in May.
