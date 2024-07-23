Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sailors from the Royal Navy have joined their Baltic allies in an operation to protect underwater infrastructure cables.

Portsmouth-based HMS Puncher joined warships and air forces operating under The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). JEF reported on social media that various naval and aircraft assets were involved in Operation Nordic Warden - a month-long series of military activities to protect underwater infrastructure across Northern Europe.

HMS Puncher has joined Baltic allies to protect underwater cables in the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic Sea. She is working alongside Nato and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). There have been fears of Russia threatening these cables in the past. | Jon Rigby

One year ago, the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline was blown up during fighting which escalated between Russia and Ukraine. There were fears that Moscow would retaliate. HMS Puncher, an Archer-class P2000 vessel, reported on social media: “Deploying @RN_MTXG underwater assets to investigate critical underwater infrastructure (CUI) in support of our Baltic allies. 1000nm from base port #SmallShipsBigImpact.”

Nations working alongside the UK include Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia and Iceland. Underwater cables were also examined in the North Atlantic Ocean. Group Captain Kevin Latchman, JEF Director of Communications, said: “Nordic Warden builds on the success of JEF’s first ever response option last year, also focused on Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI), and is part of a systematic approach to understand and respond to potential threats.