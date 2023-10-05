Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth, Carrier Strike Group and RAF join forces to launch ferocious strike missions
and live on Freeview channel 276
HMS Queen Elizabeth and her embarked jets carried out a series of exercises as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group. The huge £4bn warship has completed the first phase of her deployment in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea after leaving Portsmouth on September 8.
Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “CSG23 is off to a great start. Integrated training within the air and maritime environments, and alongside our European allies, has demonstrated the capability and agility of UK Carrier Strike.
“We now head further north into the Norwegian Sea and High North to enhance our interoperability through training with Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) partners to demonstrate long-range strike activity using F-35B Lightning aircraft from the Carrier with our key allies Norway, Finland and Sweden."
Combat-style training was carried out with other vessels including Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond; Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tideforce; Norwegian ships HNoMS Otto Sverdrup and HNoMS Maud; Dutch ships HNLMS De Zeven Provincien and HNLMS Van Amstel; and Belgian frigate BNS Louise Marie.
HMS Queen Elizabeth launched her F-35 Lightning fighter jets of 617 Squadron, the Dambusters, Merlin helicopters from 820 Naval Air Squadron and Wildcat helicopters from 815 and 847 Naval Air Squadrons – defending against air threats, suppressing enemy air defences and carrying out strike attacks in simulated missions.
These were carried out under Exercise Cobra Warrior – the RAF’s largest annual exercise – where different units faced a myriad of tasks every day. Missions included destroying targets and rescuing down aircrew.
Embarked F-35s fighters blasted away surface to air threats, cleared the air and provided close cover to deter hostile fighters. Pilots were tasked with destroying a simulated target without loss.
HMS Queen Elizabeth and her helicopters also proved their capabilities in supporting any serious medical incidents within the task group. Her crew – part of the Role 2 Afloat Team – took part in life-saving exercises such as life support, advanced resuscitation techniques and trauma surgery.
The 22-strong squad have specialist knowledge and skills to handle a vast array of medical situations. They supported the Merlin helicopters which can do casualty evacuations to and from the carrier.
The second phase of the Royal Navy carrier deployment will see UK forces work alongside JEF ships and personnel – with HMS Portland joining the formation. JEF is a high-readiness task group committed to regional security that can respond to crises either alongside or independent of NATO.
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK are all part of JEF – with the group planning to conduct air operations across the Scandinavian nations.
Cmdre Blackmore added: “Throughout the first phase, CSG has integrated ships from the UK, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. Thank you to all our partners and allies who have worked with us on this mission so far; our shared endeavour of deterrence and defence of the Euro-Atlantic region is the cornerstone of CSG23.”