The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier conducted a sail past off the coast of the Isle of Wight, as part of her trip home to Portsmouth from Rosyth, Fife, Scotland. She exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Crowds gathered in their numbers to watch the spectacle and see the aircraft carrier in all her glory. HMS Tyne, also based in Portsmouth, acted as the event’s guardship.

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Rosyth on July 22 and sailed into the Portsmouth dockyard yesterday evening. Well-wishers packed The Round Tower and lined up along the Hot Walls to welcome her home. She left in February after suffering from a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault, which has since been fixed. Engineers have also upgraded the carrier, the Royal navy said.

Commanding Officer Captain Will King said the ship’s crew are preparing for frontline operations this Autumn.

1 . HMS Queen Elizabeth Cowes Week regatta Pictured: The ship's company ceremonial firing party.Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . HMS Queen Elizabeth Cowes Week regatta Pictured: HMS Queen Elizabeth enters the Solent off of Cowes and conducts a gun salute in front of the Royal Yacht Squadron.Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . HMS Queen Elizabeth Cowes Week regatta A gun salute takes place from the Royal Yacht Squadron as HMS Queen Elizabeth enters the Solent off of Cowes.Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales