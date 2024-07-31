The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier conducted a sail past off the coast of the Isle of Wight, as part of her trip home to Portsmouth from Rosyth, Fife, Scotland. She exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron.
Crowds gathered in their numbers to watch the spectacle and see the aircraft carrier in all her glory. HMS Tyne, also based in Portsmouth, acted as the event’s guardship.
HMS Queen Elizabeth left Rosyth on July 22 and sailed into the Portsmouth dockyard yesterday evening. Well-wishers packed The Round Tower and lined up along the Hot Walls to welcome her home. She left in February after suffering from a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault, which has since been fixed. Engineers have also upgraded the carrier, the Royal navy said.
Commanding Officer Captain Will King said the ship’s crew are preparing for frontline operations this Autumn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.