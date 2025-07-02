Extensive decision to purchase a different variant of fighter jet will have no major impacts on the Royal Navy aircraft carriers, the defence secretary has said.

Labour politician John Healey told the defence select committee today (July 2) that HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth will be unaffected by the government purchasing 12 F-35A aircraft.

HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier alongside HMS Prince of Wales, docked in Portsmouth Navy Base, which is to be upgraded. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

These alternative variants, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, will replace 12 of the 138 total F-35B planes the government wants to buy. Bravo aircraft are the main focal point of Carrier Strike Group deployments, with the multi-role design allowing for it to be used on various operations.

Mike Martin, Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells and former Army reserve officer, said the decision to procure F-35As means the UK will only have 90 per cent of the projected 138 F-35Bs for the RAF and Royal Navy. He added: “With this decision, which I support, does this in any way impact on the capabilities of the carriers and their ability to deploy full air wings?”

Mr Healey said: “The SDR recommends, and what we have started to work on already, is the development of our carrier capabilities that isn’t just about the F-35s on board. It is to develop Europe’s first hybrid air wing off the carriers within Nato. Some of the more advanced capabilities are likely to be developed through autonomy, some of the missile technology and additional F-35s which will be part of developing our carrier capabilities for the future.”

General Dame Sharon Nesmith, Vice Chief of Defence Staff, added: “The F-35A are going to be part of the operational conversion unit, which is a more effective and efficient way to run some of our training for the F-35. In that sense, we’re not anticipating it having any impact on the operational outputs. We’ll be training on the Alpha rather than the Bravo.”

In the House of Lords yesterday (July 1), Lord Vernon Coaker said the F-35As will be purchased in the second procurement phase, which is due to be completed by 2033.

Earlier in the committee meeting, Labour MP Derek Twigg pressed the defence secretary on if there is a date for when all 138 aircraft will in the hands of the armed forces. Mr Healey said no specific timeframe has been given, but the programme will stretch into the 2030s, 40s and 50s.