Diplomatic ties are being strengthened as a Royal Navy flagships makes an important visit to Germany.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed into Hamburg shortly after a new defence agreement has been signed between the European nation and the UK. The carrier navigated the river Elbe to the port city after a series of military drills with German helicopters at the end of last week. German Navy and Army helicopters, NH90 and Navy Lynx Mk88, conducted the deck landing training.

Aircraft operated from the ship’s flight deck in the North Sea. Commanding Officer Captain Will King said: “Everyone on board HMS Queen Elizabeth is very much looking forward to our visit to Hamburg. Although many of our more senior sailors have visited previously and received a warm welcome, this will be the first time a Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier has berthed there.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on November 4, 2024, for sea trials. She is now in Germany hosting diplomatic conferences. | IslandCity.Uk

“As you would expect during a visit to one of our closest NATO allies there is a busy programme of defence engagement, but everyone on the ship will get a chance to explore the city whose proud maritime heritage is very similar to our home in Portsmouth. We have a number of sporting fixtures planned and I have no doubt the stay will be a really memorable one.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be in Hamburg for five days where she will host a series of conferences and visits by ministers, diplomats and defence experts. The Royal Navy said the two close Nato allies will “forge deeper bonds for the benefit of wider European security”, as Russia’s continues its illegal invasion of Ukraine. The flagship will be berthed at the Steinwerder cruise terminal on the south bank of the Elbe - being the first carrier to visit to Hamburg in 13 years.

Procurement of military equipment will be discussed at the conference, alongside an international Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Think Tank. State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence, Benedikt Zimmer, and Minister of Defence Procurement & Industry, Maria Eagle, will be in attendance. he Military Equipment Capability Cooperation (MECC) Meeting will bring ministers and guests together to discuss procurement strategy and the use of military equipment.