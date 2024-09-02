The Royal Navy’s flagship arrived back in Portsmouth on July 30 after spending months in Rosyth, Scotland, where she underwent repairs to her starboard propeller. The ship was due to set sail to the North Sea to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender back in February but the fault meant that HMS Prince of Wales took its place instead.
Today (September 2), she left Portsmouth to continue her work at sea – and people flocked to Old Portsmouth to wave off the crew.
Here are 6 wonderful pictures of HMS Queen Elizabeth:
