HMS Queen Elizabeth has left the dockyard in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland, after sailing there in March for major repairs. A fault was discovered during pre-sailing checks in February before she was due to take charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender – Nato’s largest exercise since The Cold War.

After being at the dry dock for months, the repairs to her starboard propeller shaft have been fixed, alongside other tweaks, with engineers also making upgrades to the ship.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has completed her defect repair work and capability upgrades at Rosyth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.”

Photographers in Scotland gathered at the shoreline to take brilliant images of the aircraft carrier in all her glory. One of them shows a busy flight deck, with her crew working like clockwork to make sure everything is in order. Here are 12 pictures of HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Rosyth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes under the Forth Bridges as she heads back to sea following lengthy time at Rosyth for repairs and upgrades due to mechanical fault. July 22, 2024.



