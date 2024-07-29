Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth to sail into Portsmouth after long repair period in Rosyth - when
HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail into the Solent tomorrow afternoon. According to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, she will be travelling to the Nab Tower - which can be seen from Bembridge, Isle of Wight - at 4.30pm
The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will then sail to the Cowes Prince Consort Buoy at 5.10pm and will proceed to venture away from the Isle of Wight at 6.15pm. Escorted by tug boats, she will then head towards the Victory Jetty. She can be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 8.05pm.
HMS Queen Elizabeth left Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, last Monday (July 22) and sailed under the Forth Bridge towards the North Sea. Repairs to fix a propeller shaft misalignment fault - on her starboard side - were completed the previous week. Crucial upgrades were also made to the £3.2bn carrier.
A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has completed her defect repair work and capability upgrades at Rosyth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.” The flagship was due to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War - and form part of a UK Carrier Strike Group. Those plans were cancelled after a mechanical fault was discovered during pre-sailing checks in February.
Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, replaced her. HMS Queen Elizabeth has been in the Rosyth dockyard - where she was originally built - for several months. The Royal Navy previously said the starboard propeller issue was caused by “wear and tear”, with an investigation being launched to figure out the root cause of the problem. Propeller shaft couplings have plastic covers to keep water away. If these covers move, seawater can cause corrosion.
