The Royal Navy’s flagship is set to return to her home port of Portsmouth after being in Scotland for several months.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail into the Solent tomorrow afternoon. According to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, she will be travelling to the Nab Tower - which can be seen from Bembridge, Isle of Wight - at 4.30pm

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will then sail to the Cowes Prince Consort Buoy at 5.10pm and will proceed to venture away from the Isle of Wight at 6.15pm. Escorted by tug boats, she will then head towards the Victory Jetty. She can be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 8.05pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be returning to Portsmouth soon after a length repair period in Rosyth, Scotland, to fix a propeller shaft misalignment fault. Pictured is the aircraft carrier sailing under the Forth Bridge (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, last Monday (July 22) and sailed under the Forth Bridge towards the North Sea. Repairs to fix a propeller shaft misalignment fault - on her starboard side - were completed the previous week. Crucial upgrades were also made to the £3.2bn carrier.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has completed her defect repair work and capability upgrades at Rosyth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.” The flagship was due to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War - and form part of a UK Carrier Strike Group. Those plans were cancelled after a mechanical fault was discovered during pre-sailing checks in February.