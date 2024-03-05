Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ship will be heading to Rosyth for repairs to her starboard propeller shaft coupling after a fault was found during last minute checks ahead of her departure for the North Sea where she was due to lead one of the largest Nato exercises since the Cold War - Exercise Steadfast Defender. As a result of the last minute find, HMS QE was replaced by HMS Prince of Wales who has taken her place in the exercise.

Instead, HMS QE will be heading to Scotland today (March 5) and she is set to leave the jetty where she is berthed at 11am which will get her out to the Solent for 11:50am. She was originally due to leave yesterday (March 4) but a spokesperson for The Royal Navy said her departure is 'subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.'

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: "The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing for her sailing window to travel to Rosyth in Scotland so any necessary repairs can be carried out on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

"As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions."