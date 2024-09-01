Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Navy flagship will be leaving her home port of Portsmouth after returning to the naval base a month ago.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city and sailing past The Round Tower tomorrow afternoon (September 2). As listed on the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is due to leave the Victory Jetty at 12.10pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon after returning to the naval base a month ago. | Graham Culton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will then proceed to the NAB Tower, with a police vessel and tug escort, at 1.20pm. Jubilant crowds of well-wishers packed Old Portsmouth and lined up along the Hot Walls to welcome sailors home on July 30. Before her arrival, HMS Queen Elizabeth was in Rosyth, Scotland - where she was built - so engineers could carry out repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personnel worked hard to fix the £3.2bn vessel for several months after a propeller shaft misalignment fault was discovered in February. She was in the dry dock for an extended period of time so repairs and upgrades could be made.

Before returning to HMNB Portsmouth, the carrier sailed alongside the Isle of Wight for the Cowes Week regatta. She exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron. Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Captain Will King, previously said: “Whilst no warship wants to find itself spending unscheduled time out of the water, I am enormously proud of the work that has gone on in Rosyth. Everybody on board is looking forward to getting back to sea, where we belong, and picking up a busy programme in the autumn.”