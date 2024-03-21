The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier passed underneath the Forth Bridge, as well as the road bridges, this morning (March 21) on her way to the dry dock. It follows her earlier journey to Glen Mallan to unload her munitions. Upon arrival at the naval base in Fife, a short distance away from the bridges, the ship’s starboard propellor shaft coupling will be repaired after an issue with it resulted in the carrier being withdrawn from the NATO exercise Steadfast Defender last month. Her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has taken her place.