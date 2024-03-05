Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of residents gathered at The Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth to see the huge aircraft carrier at 11.30am today. People got out their cameras and phones to take the best shots of the 65,000 tonne vessel. Video footage shows the carrier being escorted out of the city by police boats.

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on March 5 as she heads to Rosyth in Scotland for repairs. Picture: The News

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is sailing back to the Rosyth dry dock in Scotland, where she was built, to fix a shaft coupling fault discovered last month. HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to leave the city yesterday afternoon, but this was changed at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokeswoman previously said: "The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing for her sailing window to travel to Rosyth in Scotland so any necessary repairs can be carried out on her starboard propeller shaft coupling. As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions." As part of her journey, her crew will stop off at The Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan to deliver munitions.