A Royal Navy warship has continued her operational duties with distinction after being harassed by Chinese forces.

HMS Richmond, part of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - headed by HMS Prince of Wales - was subject to “constructive kill” demos while sailing through the Taiwan Strait. These drills, performed by Chinese forces, involved a military plane performing manoeuvres as if they were going to attack, but not launching a missile.

HMS Richmond has moved on from operations in the South China Sea and visited Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. | MoD Crown Copyright

The UKCSG were also harassed by Chinese warships and blaring radio messages in the South China Sea. Part of Operation Highmast, an eight-month international deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, involves Royal Navy personnel traversing these waters to uphold the freedom of navigation for all sailors.

Despite the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) applying to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, Beijing claims it holds de jure - by law - claims over the area. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command previously accused the UK and USA of “trouble-making” and “provocation”.

HMS Richmond has moved on to other operations since these patrols. A visit to Ho Chi Minh City followed a 1,000 mile passage of the South China Sea. Commanding Officer Commander Rich Kemp visited senior military officials, while his ship’s company hosted tours for interested parties of their Vietnamese counterparts, British Embassy staff, and local business leaders.

HMS Richmond's ships company visit to Saigons Children Charity. | Royal Navy

HMS Richmond arrived in Ho Chi Minh City for a short port visit after a 5 hour long transit along the Saigon river | Royal Navy

Cdr Kemp, Chaplain Chris Hutchins, and various sailors, visited Saigon Children’s Charity to hand over more than £800 – donated by the ship’s company and friends to recognise the clergyman’s efforts. Leading up to the Vietnam visit, Chris ran ten kilometres daily for ten days. A concert on the Ho Chi Minh City jetty capped off the visit. An audience of more than 400 native and international guests enjoyed performances by some of Vietnam’s leading singers.

Lieutenant Commander Andy Hunt, HMS Richmond’s Weapon Engineer Officer, said: “Ho Chi Minh City was an absolutely fantastic port visit, offering a truly memorable experience for the entire crew. Despite the busy operational tempo, the chance to explore the vibrant culture and history here was a definite highlight of the deployment so far.”

The Type 23 Duke-class frigate has now re-joined the UKCSG for the large-scale Exercise Bersama Lima, which includes forces from the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.