Royal Navy sailors shot down mock targets while taking part in a huge Mediterranean exercise.

HMS Richmond utilised her armaments during Exercise Med Strike. Video footage released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows sailors aboard the Type 23 frigate opening fire on a target in the Ionian Sea.

Her weaponry - consisting of a 4.5ins Mk 8 naval gun and other armaments - where all trialled during various drills. The frigate is currently part of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), led by the Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales. She is bound for the Indo-Pacific as part of the eight-month deployment Operation Highmast.

HMS Richmond opening fire on targets during Exercise Mediterranean Strike. HMS Prince of Wales is leading the UK Carrier Strike Group during Operation Highmast. | Ministry of Defence

Royal Navy personnel, alongside allied forces, will travel to the Pacific rim via the Mediterranean and Middle East, all while carrying out various exercises and port visits along the way.

One of the most significant steps was for the UKCSG to train alongside an Italian strike group, headed up by ITS Cavour. Gunnery drills were one of the main steps which consisted of British forces working alongside their allies.

HMS Dauntless, HMS Richmond, HNoMS Maud and HNoMS Roald Amundsen all took part in the exercise, with the Type 45 destroyer primarily focusing on replenishment at sea trials. The goal is to reaffirm the UK's commitment to the security of the Mediterranean collective resolve with our allies and showcase British trade and industry.

Over the course of the deployment, upwards of 4,500 British military personnel will be involved, including nearly 600 RAF and 900 soldiers alongside 2,500 Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines.

809 NAS’ Commanding Officer Commander Nick Smith added: “Ex Med Strike affords the opportunities to prove force integration both within the air and maritime domains, learn from one another’s approaches to carrier aviation, and demonstrate Carrier Strike capability within NATO.”

Captain Colin McGannity, who commands all in the air power in the UK Carrier Strike Group as Commander Air Group, added: “Working together with allies is critical to what we do. We are stronger together, so we work hard to make our combined operations seamless.”

